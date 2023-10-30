HRCC Cr Bob Redden's suggestion for a mural to honour the Wimmera soldiers who took part in Darwin's defense during World War II has been welcomed by Horsham RSL President Don Pirouet.
"I welcome any recognition of those who served in conflict in past years.
"I fully support and encourage the idea and welcome the opportunity for further discussion and I am 110 percent sure the committee would agree with me," he said.
Cr Redden suggested the idea during discussions about the council's Public Art Program at the September council meeting.
"It would be a good way to make sure there is a memorial to those who left home to help protect Darwin, and it would be a major attraction to people interested in history.
"The silo art trail is becoming increasingly popular, and I think such a mural would attract people to Horsham," he said.
Over 900 military militia volunteers left the Wimmera to help protect Darwin against the Japanese Invasion of Australia in World War II.
Cr Redden said his mural idea would complement the plaque honouring the Wimmera contingent near the cenotaph in Horsham.
The proposed project has gathered momentum, with Acting CEO Kevin O'Brien saying the council would be interested in such a project and welcomed this and other suggestions about public art from the public.
"Other factors to consider are finding a location and funding. We have some funds available in the Council budget, but in most cases, we would also look at applying for external funding," Mr O'Brien said.
Council voted to continue the Public Art Program in Horsham at the September meeting.
