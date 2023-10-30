The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

RSL President welcomes idea of mural honouring Wimmera soldiers

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
October 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HRCC Cr Bob Redden's suggestion for a mural to honour the Wimmera soldiers who took part in Darwin's defense during World War II has been welcomed by Horsham RSL President Don Pirouet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.