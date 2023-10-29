The Wimmera Mail-Times
Join the garage sale trail with Neighborhood House

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 30 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:00am
Horsham's Neighborhood House will join the National Garage Sale trail on Saturday, November 11, turning your trash into someone else's treasure with an all-day barbecue and a chance to catch up with friends or make new ones.

