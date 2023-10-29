Horsham's Neighborhood House will join the National Garage Sale trail on Saturday, November 11, turning your trash into someone else's treasure with an all-day barbecue and a chance to catch up with friends or make new ones.
Stall sites will be $15 each and are open to selling all kinds of items.
Bric a brac, plants, craft items, antiques, and almost anything else.
Neighborhood House Manager Charlie Helyar said the event is a good opportunity to pick up some items ahead of Christmas.
"Our garage sale is an excellent opportunity to have a spring clean while it's still spring and make some extra money before Christmas," he said.
"We'll provide the venue and a barbecue."
The stall fee will go towards the programs and services Neighborhood House provides to the community.
Services provided by Neighborhood House include advice on completing forms for health, centrelink and energy rebates. These services are particularly helpful for new arrivals to the area and to those who don't have internet access.
Classes are a regular feature of the Neighborhood House, offering the opportunity to learn more about fire safety, and take part in Zumba classes, photography, first aid, and CPR training.
Starting at 8am the Garage Sale will go all day, finishing at 4pm.
Book your site by emailing hello@horshamnh.com.au
