With all that extra trolley time, I came close to tipping point this week, as I was also required to be the late-night support person for my seventeen-year-old daughter, while she was chalking up the completion of a couple of Year 11 assignments, that had been put on hold, while she danced her heart out for her Year 12 Dance performance examination. With the written exam only a week away now, there seems to be pressure coming from up, down and sideways - applied from every direction.