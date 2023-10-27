My lawn is completely overgrown this week...well, it's definitely a little bit fluffy across the top and scruffy around the edges - because I haven't been able to get to the mower!
Life has certainly felt very full the past couple of weeks.
Being security at the Spring Garden Festival was fun, making breakfast for our Year12s was a treat, the trip to Melbourne for Tiani's Dance exam was sleepless, the Chaplaincy Book Fair was heavy, Tiani's pointe shoe performance at her ballet concert was perfect, chocolates for the Year 12s after the English exam was a celebration, more rehearsal so Tiani can present her choreography at the Town Hall on Sunday was worth it and Yoga for Year 12 parents helped me breathe.
No wonder I'm flaked out on the couch!
Even though it's been cold, I haven't had the energy to relight the fire, because lots of extra time has been required to trek out to the clothesline and back again, after my clothes dryer took a trip to the tip. Poor thing. I loved it dearly and it served us well. I went to the shops to look at new ones, thinking they'd cost about the same as ten years ago. I was wrong.
With all that extra trolley time, I came close to tipping point this week, as I was also required to be the late-night support person for my seventeen-year-old daughter, while she was chalking up the completion of a couple of Year 11 assignments, that had been put on hold, while she danced her heart out for her Year 12 Dance performance examination. With the written exam only a week away now, there seems to be pressure coming from up, down and sideways - applied from every direction.
It's prompted me to start dreaming of Christmas and all those lovely long days of kicking around doing nothing much, although non-stop eating will take up a lot of my time. Plus, we're going to Tammy's place this year, so I won't be able to do too much crazy cooking and Katianna wants us to stay at her house, so I won't be allowed to do too much cleaning.
I do love Christmas, and two months out, surely, I'm allowed to start dreaming right?
