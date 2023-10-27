The Wimmera Mail-Times
Congratulations to show organisers, award winners | Mayoral Matters

By Cr Brett Ireland
October 28 2023 - 10:00am
We have now celebrated show week in our four towns and word is that these were a success on the whole and I look forward to our shows continuing into the future.

