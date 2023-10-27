We have now celebrated show week in our four towns and word is that these were a success on the whole and I look forward to our shows continuing into the future.
Congratulations to all the volunteers and judges who made the shows possible and who waded through all the cooking, craft, art, etc to award "bragging rights" in our towns.
At the Council meeting held on October 25, we awarded round one of Council's Community Action Grants and Business Assistance Grants for 2023/2024.
Congratulations to the 13 community groups and three businesses who were successful in obtaining a grant from Council.
I encourage community groups and businesses to keep an eye out for round two of these grants which will be announced early next year.
A huge congratulations to my fellow Councillor, Debra Nelson, who was awarded a Municipal Association of Victoria Councillor Service Award for 10 years of service as a Councillor.
Thank you for your years of service to Hindmarsh Shire Council.
In the last week or so, three of our towns are enjoying the arrival of new cabins for their caravan parks.
We remain committed as a council to provide first class facilities in our caravan parks for visitors to our shire to enjoy.
Funding for these was made possible through the Victorian Government's Regional Tourism Investment fund.
Another fantastic document just released by Council is the Draft Economic Development Strategy 2024-2028.
We invite public submissions in relation to the Strategy and I urge everybody to read this extensive document which looks into our shire's health, population projections, forward planning, jobs, tourism, mental health and wellbeing, housing and much more.
A lot of the information was taken from community consultations earlier in the year, and it is interesting to see what's on each towns "wish list" for the future.
To access this, please visit www.hindmarsh.vic.gov.au/Draft-Economic-Development-Strategy-2024-2028. Some figures will surprise people just with the challenges we face as a community.
I'm off to harvest, stay safe everyone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.