Halloween: remembering all of the faithful departed

Australians love to hate Halloween.
Akin to hating warm beer, mentioning Halloween, let alone celebrating the day, evokes nationalistic passions akin to the Ashes.
A pseudo-jingoistic act of defending our way of life against "The Yanks", this counterculture movement is relatively new in Australia's history.
When we're not talking about cricket, Australians love acknowledging our heritage; in the 2021 census, almost one in three people nominated England as their ancestry.
Also known as All Hallows' Eve or All Saints' Eve, the Irish and Scottish have celebrated Halloween for centuries.
Linked with All Saints' Day on November 1, Halloween spread across the Catholic communities. It was an official day dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints, martyrs, and all the faithful departed.
It was only after mass Irish and Scottish immigration in the 19th century that Halloween became a major holiday in America.
Yet, the observation did not assimilate in Australia the same way.
We may need to change how we approach Halloween and look at the origin of the solemnity: remembering all of the faithful departed.
October 31 marks my grandmother's birthday.
Every year, we would gather at her house, and she would buy the family fish and chips. It was a pretty big feat, considering there were 15 adults and 16 grandchildren plus partners.
It was always amazing to see all the spread across the kitchen table, with flake, potato cakes, dim sims and maybe $40 worth of chips on display.
My grandmother passed away in 2001, but we all carry the tradition of having fish and chips on October 31.
Our Facebook feeds are clogged with pictures and odes to Nanna Fraser as aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family post pictures of their spreads.
True, we don't dress up as sexy cops or Freddy Krueger, but we are still observing the roots of Halloween.
How will you observe the day?
