The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Dunkeld race meeting capped at 10,000 patrons

By Tim Auld
October 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CROWD numbers will be capped at 10,000 patrons for the annual Dunkeld race meeting on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.