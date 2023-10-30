CROWD numbers will be capped at 10,000 patrons for the annual Dunkeld race meeting on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
The popular race day run at the foot of the picturesque Grampians was washed out last year and had no crowds in 2021 and 2020 because of COVID-19.
Club manager Carl Hufer said ticket sales were strong for the meeting called the 'spring carnival of south-west Victoria'.
"The club has decided to peak numbers at 10,000 people," Hufer said.
"The venue really can't handle any more than 10,000 people and the way sales have been going it's going to be a sell-out event this year.
"Years ago, we had over 11,000 people on-course but the place couldn't cope. It's the first time that crowds will be back on-course since 2019 and I think they all just want to turn up and enjoy the day.
"We're still roughly three weeks out from the meeting but already we've sold out of umbrella packages and platinum packages.
"We still have enclosure tickets plus general admission tickets left. It's been an incredible response from the public to the meeting.
"I encourage anyone who is wanting to go to get online and book their tickets pretty quick. Interestingly, we've got people from various parts of Victoria and interstate wanting to go to the meeting."
The respected administrator said many of the patrons would be holding reunions or Christmas parties on the day.
"We have a lot of young people who attend the meeting," he said.
"They turn up in their droves for early Christmas parties or reunions. We have spectacular views of the Grampians. It would have to be one of the most picturesque racecourses, not only in Victoria but Australia.
"The track and facilities are in great order. We're lucky to have a great committee and wonderful volunteers who put in countless hours to ensure everything is in great order for the day. We've been watering the track for the last few weeks.
"The club is lucky to get so much support from local community groups who make the day such a success - not only for the racing club but for their community groups and for the town."
This year's Dunkeld Cup has prize-money of $50,000 and will be run over 1800 metres.
