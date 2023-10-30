The Wimmera Mail-Times
CFA data shows Victorians won't leave early in the event of a bushfire

October 30 2023 - 6:00pm
An alarming number of Victorians living in high-risk bushfire areas say they would stay at their properties until they felt threatened by a bushfire or would wait for an official warning, a CFA survey revealed.

