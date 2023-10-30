Horsham's Bill and Helen Hartigan and Garry George both led in winners recently.
Both kennels had a winner on the Horsham Tuesday, October 24, and Saturday, October 28, meetings, while Andrea Gurry travelled to Ballarat with her iron dog Xylus Bale and won a mixed Grade event.
The actioned kicked off for the Hartigan team on October 24 when Kraken Paddy did it the hard way, coming form box eight.
Paddy was slow away then trapped wide throughout, then worked to straighten for home on even terms from there he had to dig deep and in a head bobbing finish got home by a nose in 23:84sec.
The team then debuted Lightning Ziggy on October 28 and beginning moderately pushed her way through the field strongly while railing hard and taking control of the race a long way from home to win well first up in the time of 23:69sec.
It was then over to Garry George (Beulah) producing Detrimental to win on Tuesday and Lady Affogato to win on Saturday.
Detrimental flew the boxes from the inside draw and was never in danger of being reeled in as she just kept on increasing the margin to go home a six and a half length victor in the time of 23:50sec.
After running second on Tuesday night Lady Affogato went one better on Saturday.
Positioning up second early from the wide draw she was able to get the sit on the early leader on turning for home and went home much to stronger finishing a victor in 27:54sec over the 485m trip.
Gurry (Nhill) travelled to Ballarat with Xylus Bale and he didn't let her down, competing in a mixed grade four and five event.
Xylus came down the outside of the very strong field and won in a head bobbing affair by a nose in 22:29sec as the rank outsider of the field.
This week the club has an extra meeting on Sunday with the first race around 1:45pm.
We would love to see as many spectators as possible on course, it will be a beautiful twenty-five-degree day so come and enjoy some up-close greyhound racing action.
