People will be able to earn money for used bottles and cans when a new recycling initiative starts on Wednesday, November 1.
The Victorian Government earlier this year announced that the state would join the rest of Australia in implementing a Container Deposit Scheme that will reward consumers with a 10-cent refund for every eligible drink container that they return.
From November 1, an automatic depot suitable for bulk collections will open at Axis Worx at 134 Golf Course Road.
A pop up will also operate at the Horsham Skate Park on from Thursday to Saturday during limited hours.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said the Horsham Rural City Council was supportive of the scheme.
"This initiative is a win-win for our community," she said.
"It both encourages responsible waste management, and supports our local charities, schools, community groups and environmental organisations.
"People cashing in their containers can either claim the refund themselves or donate it to a charity or community group."
Groups wanting to get involved in the scheme need to register their interest with TOMRA Cleanaway.
The council is not involved in the facilitation or management of the scheme; TOMRA Cleanaway is the network operator for the Wimmera area and is responsible for collecting eligible drinking containers and issuing refunds to consumers.
VicReturn chief executive Jim Round said once rolled out, Victoria's Container Deposit Scheme will be the most accessible and convenient in the country.
"There will be a mix of refund points that will make it easier than ever for Victorians to recycle containers, to keep them from ending up in our streets, parks and waterways," he said.
"Container refunds can be kept by individuals or donated to Victorian charities, schools, sporting and community groups that have registered with the scheme, so I would like to encourage all community groups to register, as this is a great new way to raise funds."
To find a refund point visit cdsvic.org.au. For more information, visit www.vic.gov.au/container-deposit-scheme.
