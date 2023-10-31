Matthew Combe has recorded an unbeaten century as Noradjuha Toolondo claimed an outright win over Blackheath Dimboola on Saturday, October 28.
Whilst in B Grade, Simon Hopper notched a brutal double-century for Homers.
After resuming on 40 at Noradjuha Recreation Reserve, Combe added 70 runs to finish on an unbeaten 110 off 113 deliveries before the Bullants declared 4/217.
In response, only captain Sam Leith (48) made an impact, with Blackheath Dimboola bowled out for 77.
Heath Lang did the damage with the ball in hand and claimed 6/17 of six overs.
Lubeck Murtoa fell agonisingly short of the Horsham Saints in their round two clash at Coughlin Park.
In pursuit of 7/164, the Mudlarks were bowled out for 154 in 71 overs.
Captain Shannon Reddie was hard to dislodge at the top of the order, with his 39 runs coming from 76 deliveries.
Karl Goodwin made short work of the middle order before Seth Callaby steadied the run chase.
The number seven made 43 off 98 balls before being dismissed by Jono Carroll.
Goodwin and Ben Sawyer finished with three wickets apiece in the 10-run win.
After resuming day two at 5/131, Horsham Tigers extended its first-innings lead to 72 runs before being dismissed for 179.
Baxter Perry raised the ball with figures of 5/56 off 17.4 overs.
Homers' second innings saw starts from Chaminda Gamage (39 off 51) and Logan Miller (24 off 62) as the home side declared for 9/134.
Angus Adams finished with figures of 4/31 from 8.2 overs.
Requiring 63 runs for the outright win, the Tigers looked to lift its scoring rate from the start of its innings.
As a result, two wickets fell in the first three overs.
After seven overs, the Tigers finished 3/54, nine runs short of securing the outright victory.
A Grade returns to one-day action on November four as Horsham Saints host Noradjuha Toolondo, Horsham Tigers face West Wimmera at City Oval, Laharum welcome Lubeck Murtoa and Homers travel to Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Simon Hopper recorded a brutal double century for Homers against West Wimmera at Davis Park.
The Warriors bowled out the visitors for 339 at stumps, but the day belonged to Hopper.
Batting at number six, Hopper bludgeoned the Warriors' attack for 207 runs off just 156 deliveries.
Warriors captain James Crowhurst took 3/64 off 14 overs.
It was an entertaining opening day to the B Grade match between Quantong and Colts at Quantong Recreation Reserve, as 15 wickets fell.
After winning the toss and batting, Colts were on the end of a Jack Vague masterclass, who finished with 8/39 off 12.4 overs.
Opener Joshua McCluskey top scored with 34 as Colts were bowled out for 123.
In reply, Quantong was 5/30.
Captain Josh Colbert had figures of 3/22 off seven overs at stumps.
Rup/Minyip is in a commanding position at the end of day one, thanks to a Hugh Weidemann century.
Weidemann scored 112 of 175 balls with the Blue Panthers 6/323 at stumps.
Corey Emmerson was the pick of the bowlers with 2/28 off six overs.
An all-round performance from Lewis Hofmaier has seen Homers take a four-wicket win over Horsham Saints at Dudley Cornell Park.
After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Hofmaier took 2/23 off six overs as Saints were bowled out for 125.
Sean McDonald top-scored with 39.
In reply, Hofmaier opened the batting and scored 17 as Homers reached the target with four wickets to spare.
Harry Crute was the pick of the bowlers with an economical 2/19 off seven overs.
A quick-fire 66 from Jeremy Schmidt has seen Natimuk record a 107-run win over the Horsham Tigers at Natimuk Showgrounds.
Schmidt's 66 came from just 41 deliveries as Natimuk was bowled out from 214 in 36 overs.
Damon Brennan impressed with the ball in hand, as he picked up 4/24 from five overs.
During the run chase, only opener Gavin Brown (44) and Martyn Knight (18) made double figures as the Tigers were bowled out for 107.
Alex Baker was the pick of the bowlers, with the opener taking 3/11 from six overs.
Lubeck Murtoa has held on for a 17-run win over Laharum at Cameron Oval.
Logan Petering scored 44 off 65 balls as the Mudlarks finished its 40 overs 7/160.
Jude Borlase took 3/26 off eight overs, which included two wickets in consecutive deliveries.
Laharum captain Daniel Mibus made an unbeaten 57 in the run chase, but three wickets to Jason Frost and Cameron Newell saw the home side fall short.
Colts recorded a seven-wicket victory over Blackheath Dimboola.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Logan Krelle made 33, as Blackheath Dimboola were bowled out for 61.
Maydon Roll took 3/5 off three overs for Colts.
Colts made light work of the run chase, reaching the target three wickets down in 12.1 overs.
