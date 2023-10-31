This year's Love Island Australia will have a distinct Wimmera flavour, with Trent Woolman in the 2023 cast.
The former Horsham local lives in Melbourne, working as a crane operator with his cousins and best mate.
Hosted by Sophie Monk, Love Island Australia introduces a range of sexy new singles to the Villa.
The Islanders must couple up and stay together to secure their spot despite the endless temptations,
Woolman said before going on Love Island Australia, he had a specific type - models - and had seen some on-and-off "situationships" in recent years.
But he's ready to settle down with someone from the Villa.
"I can't wait to get in there and try and find real true love," Woolman said.
"I think it's time for me to find someone. I'm 25 now and it's time to settle down. I've matured a lot the past few years so I am really ready. I'm looking to enter the next phase of my life."
He can seek advice from former schoolmate Phoebe Spiller, who went all the way in 2022 on Love Island Australia with her now partner, Mitch Eliot.
Love Island Australia Season 5 premiered on 9Now on Monday, October 30; new episodes will drop at 6pm AEDT every Monday to Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.