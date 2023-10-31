The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham's Trent Woolman looking to settle down on Love Island Australia

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
October 31 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year's Love Island Australia will have a distinct Wimmera flavour, with Trent Woolman in the 2023 cast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.