The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Dimboola leaves Kaniva no points, Nhill stay atop lawn bowls ladder

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated November 1 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a dominant performance, Dimboola gave nothing to Kaniva in round four of the lawn bowls division one weekend pennant on Saturday, October 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.