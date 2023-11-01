In a dominant performance, Dimboola gave nothing to Kaniva in round four of the lawn bowls division one weekend pennant on Saturday, October 28.
Home team Dimboola, claimed all 16 points on offer (87 shots), leaving Kaniva with naught (54 shots).
While Dimboola won two rinks of the competition by 16 or more shots, Kaniva came close to the win in the third.
Kaniva's Paul Pearson, David Taylor, Darren Maddern and Bruce Dodson (skip) came one short short of tying a rink and claiming a point in the overall contest.
A tied rink in the match between Horsham Golf and Goroke Edenhope has saved the latter from the same fate.
Despite the shot count heavily favouring Horsham Golf (103-44), Edenhope Goroke came away with one point, but losing, 15-1.
A sizeable amount of the shot difference came thank to one rink, won by Horsham Golf's, Don Conners, Ken McClelland, Danny Schmidt and Geoffrey Bald (skip), 50-6.
Also in round four of the division one weekend pennant, Nhill remains unfelled after clashing with Sunnyside.
The ladder leaders, Nhill, claimed two rinks to win 14-2 (84-67).
While Sunnyside left the green victorious in a third rink, 26-24.
Despite losing two rinks to Coughlin Park, Horsham City have emerged winners 12-4.
In a tight contest by shot count (69-64) Horsham City's only winning rink came with Bruce Campbell, Geoffrey Inglis, Gary Knight and Daniel Gloury (skip) on the green.
They won 30-16 while the other two rinks fell to Coughlin Park, 23-22 and 25-17.
In round five of the division one weekend pennant, Coughlin Park will host Horsham Golf, Horsham City heads to Kaniva, Goroke Edenhope becomes the next challenge for Nhill, and Dimboola looks to carry its momentum against Sunnyside.
