RIOTOUS Mischief notched her first win for almost two years when she saluted in Saturday's $30,000 St Arnaud Cup (2000m).
In her second start back following a four-week freshen up, Riotous Mischief was ridden to victory by jockey Tom Madden.
Trained by Stawell's Andrew Bobbin, Saturday was eight-year-old mare Rioutous Mischief's first win since a victory over 1600m at Morphettville on October 30, 2021, and the sixth of her career.
The St Arnaud Cup featured Bendigo father-son trainers saddling up runners against each other for the first time - Steven and Toby Lake.
And it was Toby who claimed the bragging rights as his starter, Aquila Volare, ran second, finishing half-a-length behind Riotous Mischief.
Steven's runner, Saint Ay, finished sixth in the field of seven.
Meanwhile, Bendigo trainer Bob Donat won the BM52 Handicap (2000m) with his eight-year-old mare Red Cracker.
Ridden by jockey Neil Farley, it was a fourth career win for Red Cracker from her 65th start and first since a win at Bendigo on October 16, 2021.
Saturday's St Arnaud Cup meeting winners:
