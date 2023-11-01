Dezi Carter has continued his strong start to the HCA Under 16 season.
Carter scored an unbeaten 51 as the Horsham Saints set the Mountain Ants 131 to win at Dimboola Road Oval on Friday, October 27.
Cody Stewart was the pick of the bowlers with 2/9 from three overs.
In reply, opener Brodie Foster scored 31 off 40 balls as the Mountain Ants were limited to 8/82 from their 22 overs.
Jude Borlase finished with figures of 3/2 from two overs.
Senior cricket: Combe, Hopper dominate with bat in hand
At Sunnyside Recreation Reserve, Luke Miller and Monty Wynne were on fire for Homers White against Noradjuha Toolondo.
Wynne (51* off 40) and Miller (50* off 31) anchored the innings as Homers finished 3/169.
Thomas Combe took 2/13 in two overs.
Combe and Chase Whelan scored 25 and 26, respectively, but could not match Homers' firepower as the innings finished 6/82.
Homers had five individual wicket takers.
An all-round performance from James Officer saw Homers Red claim an eight-wicket win over Rup/Minyip.
Bowling first, Officer took 3/2 off two overs as the Blue Panthers were bowled out for 89.
Baxta Hendy top-scored with 25 off 28 balls.
Officer then opened the batting and top-scored with 33 as Homers chased down the total with five overs to spare.
Horsham Saints held on for a thrilling two-run win in the under 14s.
Alan Kuriakose made 33* off 24 balls as the Saints set 88.
Lawson McHenry took 3/15 from his two overs.
Judd Oakley and Tanner Treacy made 12 as the Bullants ended their 20 overs with 86 runs.
Hunter Schmidt and Zander Johnson both took two wickets.
Blackheath Dimboola defeated the Horsham Tigers at Dimboola Road Oval.
Batting first, Joel Plazzer made 23 as the Tigers set 102.
Max Spokes and Charlie Bell took a wicket each.
In reply, Dan Paech and Lenny Clark scored 20 as the Bulls scored 127 from their 22 overs.
At Minyip Recreation Reserve, the Blue Panthers set Homers 121 for victory.
Rup/Minyip opening batter Sid Kingston scored 22 runs, as Hugh Miller and Finn Arnel were the wicket-takers.
Miller was influential with bat in hand, with his 26 runs coming off 24 deliveries.
Blue Panthers captain Ryder Hudson and Ryder Smith took two wickets as Homers were restricted to 91.
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.