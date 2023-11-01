The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

The Horsham Saints had a dominant win in round two of the HCA juniors

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated November 1 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dezi Carter has continued his strong start to the HCA Under 16 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.