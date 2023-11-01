I am pleased Australia has stuck to its guns on a trade deal with the European Union.
While I am disappointed to see a deal fall over for now, the EU were not coming to the table with an offer that was palatable for our agriculture producers, particularly for beef and sheep producers in Mallee.
These deals are meant to deliver better market access for our farmers and exporters but too little was forthcoming.
The Coalition recognised the important role exports play in building Australia's economy, which is why the percentage of goods and services we export via Free Trade Agreements rose from 25 per cent to nearly 80 per cent between 2013 to 2022.
We were on track to Australian farming's target of $100 billion farm gate value by 2030, surging to $92 billion in 2022/23 according to ABARES (Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences).
The EU deal may be off the menu for now, but the wine menu may be updating with China reviewing its unjustified tariffs on our wine.
We got here because the former Coalition Government hit China with a World Trade Organisation protest to stand up for our farmers, and we hope the Albanese Labor Government will finish the job.
Wimmera farmer David Jochinke made a splash as the new leader of the National Farmers Federation, upping the ante on Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and his Labor Government with the NFF launching their public campaign; 'Keep Farmers Farming'.
Labor's Fresh Food Tax is taxing farmers by forcing them to pay for the biosecurity risks of international importers.
The biosecurity levy will hit farmers, fishers and foresters for $153 million over the three years from July 1, 2024.
Their international competitors should be footing the bill when they send their products to Australia.
Export markets are very important, as is the ability to keep growing the food, fibre and fodder to support domestic and global food security.
