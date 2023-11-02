Horsham Rural City Council's Summer Series events will provide locals and visitors the chance to enjoy the beautiful Wimmera Riverfront while relaxing with food and drinks, markets, and festivities to the sounds of local musicians.
A Christmas-themed event will be held on Friday, December 8, from 5-9pm and will feature family activities with a petting zoo, a dace painter, a Christmas play performance, a wood-turning display, and mini golf.
In keeping with the festive season theme, there will be Christmas bauble painting, the lighting of the giant Christmas tree, lots of music, market stalls, food and drink, and much more.
Still keeping with the Christmas theme on Saturday, December 16 from 2-6pm, the council has a relaxed afternoon with plenty of local food and drink planned, including Mrs Bakers Gin House, Voddy and Vacay Cocktails, and Rightbank Brewing Co.
There will also be markets and live musicians singing Christmas carols and acoustic beats to create a festive atmosphere.
