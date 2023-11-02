The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham Riverfront set to sparkle with summer events

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 3 2023 - 9:45am, first published November 2 2023 - 7:00pm
Horsham Rural City Council's Summer Series events will provide locals and visitors the chance to enjoy the beautiful Wimmera Riverfront while relaxing with food and drinks, markets, and festivities to the sounds of local musicians.

Sheryl Lowe

