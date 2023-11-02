Ben Fraser: There's a lot to talk about, including the debut of young Lucas in A Grade cricket.
Lucas Holmes: I have not missed a season in almost 20 years; I am looking forward to being on the other side of the camera.
John Hall: Proven a diligent fielder on day one, the league should be weary of when L.J. Holmes gets ball in hand at the top of his mark.
Ben: We can't talk about cricket without mentioning Simon Hopper's double century on the weekend. Just 207 runs off 156 balls with 32 fours and one six at an amazing to hit at a strike rate of 132.69.
John: There is an opening in the World Cup squad with Glenn Maxwell's injury.
Lucas: I am sure the England side could use some firepower as they stare down a last-placed finish.
John: As long as he stays in his crease. I know it's not quite football season, but the big sports talking point of the last couple weeks is the merger of Jeparit Rainbow and the Southern Mallee Giants. The Dungeons and Dragons nerd in me wants to see them become the Storm Giants, but what are your thoughts on what may come?
Lucas: The working committee's from both clubs have narrowed down the name choices to either the Southern Mallee Power or Southern Mallee Thunder, with navy and white or teal, black and white as their colour options. The clubs will hold an annual general meeting on Wednesday, November 22.
Ben: Southern Mallee Thunder sounds pretty cool. Maybe we can get a Marvel tie-in and use Thor as a mascot?
Lucas: After a bye, The Horsham Hornets CBL team's return to action with a road trip to take on Mount Gambier and Millicent. I am sure Scott Benbow's side will be out to avenge its semi-final loss to the Lakers in the 2022/23 season.
Ben: It's such a tough game. First you have to shake off the actual two and a half hour drive, then you need to play against 10 near identical players who run, rebound and defend with intensity.
John: The Hornets Men have been on fire so far this season, with three wins from three. Even without captain Mitch Martin, Horsham looked in control.
Lucas: Ema and Maddie Iredell look to continue their strong starts on the offensive end.
Ben: We should touch on the NFL...
John: I'd think you might be trying to stir up some Bad Blood, Ben.
Lucas: My Broncos beat the Chiefs last weekend, for the first time since 2016. To rub salt into the wounds, 'Shake It Off' was blasted on the PA after the win.
