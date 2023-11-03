The Ararat Turf Club will welcome patrons back on the course on Sunday, November 12, as it hosts its first race meet of the season at the Ararat Racecourse, Ararat. Gates open from 11:00am
New club president Adam Atchison, said he is excited to kick off the season with the community's largest race meet, the bet365 Ararat Gold Cup.
"As my first race meet as club president, it will be great to see patrons enjoy a great day of racing in Ararat, and as a family-friendly race day, there's something on offer for everyone."
Package holders will have the opportunity to experience an eight-race program including the Ararat Bowl and Ararat Gold Cup, live entertainment from local muso's Double Agent, Fashions on the Field with regional prizes, and more.
The first 50 to register in the adult categories will receive a free CRV picnic hamper, and with the Local of the Day category worth $400 in cash and prizes, it sure one to enter.
In addition to an already full program of events, this year, the club has introduced the new teen lounge to the event; as a family-friendly occasion, it offers something for everyone.
Open to those aged 10 - 17 years, they can enjoy a styled lounge and chill area, board games, mindfulness colouring activities, charging stations, and free soft drinks and popcorn.
"With kids under 17 free, it's a great way to spend the day as a family at your local race club for minimal cost," Mr Atchison said.
Junior categories are also available to share some great regional prizes to enjoy.
Junior Kids can enjoy, a jumping castle and giant inflatable slide, face painting, yard games, and make your own pool noodle horse with prizes on the day to be won.
Free buses will run from Ararat, thanks to race day sponsor TAC, and those who pre-book their general admission will receive a free CRV picnic rug or cooler bag at the gate on arrival to make the most out of the day at the country races.
The club thanks its sponsors and supporters who have assisted in delivering the race day and encourage visitors to consider spending a weekend in the Grampians to experience all that's on offer.
Camping facilities are nearby.
For bookings and more information, head to country.racing.com/ararat.
