Ararat leads the way with a full program for the Gold Cup

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:02pm
The Ararat Turf Club will welcome patrons back on the course on Sunday, November 12, as it hosts its first race meet of the season at the Ararat Racecourse, Ararat. Gates open from 11:00am

