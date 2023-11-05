The Nhill Tigers will have a club junior at the helm of its senior football program in 2024.
Jake McQueen will make his first move into coaching following the announcement by the club on November 27.
"I've always wanted to be getting the coaching side of things when it comes to footy. That just happened. It was a golden opportunity," McQueen said.
McQueen will be supported by former club coach Jaye Macumber as a game-day bench coach, with David Flood continuing his role in game strategy.
Having an experienced group around him would always be the way for McQueen.
"I was only going to take it [the senior coaching role] on if I had a good left-hand man. When Jaye said he was happy to do it, I was like sweet as let's get into," McQueen said.
After he planned to spend the entire 2023 season with the Tigers, McQueen was given the opportunity to spend the campaign in the VFL with Southport.
Something he wanted to tick off before he returned home.
However, McQueen could pull on the blue and gold on two occasions last season, something he had been unable to do for eight years.
"I'm so glad I went back and had those two games... The second game against Horsham was very nice. It was nice to sing the song again."
During the short stint, McQueen built his relationship with Flood, which he expects to flourish during his tenure.
"The way he looks and analyses the game is so different to any other coach that I've worked with or had to deal with," McQueen said.
"I've been speaking to him [Flood] once a week for the last couple of months. Just the conversations that we've had, I've just learned a lot from that. So I'm excited to talk to him a bit more during the year."
The Tigers will continue with its local player model as they have done in previous seasons, with a large portion of the group having recommitted for 2024, including club best and fairest Frazer Driscoll.
"The younger boys that are coming through are a very committed group, which is good. In previous years, we haven't had too many locals hang around," McQueen said.
"It's a very tight-knit group. They are very excited to see where we can go this year and are committed, which is half the battle sometimes.
"I'm very lucky with the group I've got coming into the position, that's for sure."
Tim Bone, a member of the Tigers' recruiting team, is thrilled to have someone of McQueen's calibre leading the football program.
"We're really ecstatic to get someone straight out of the VFL in their prime that's coming back home to lead his local club. We think it's fantastic," Bone said.
Bone believes McQueen will continue to drive the club's standards on the training track.
"He'll [McQueen] be able to tweak the game plan just a little bit with David Flood and make it better. With Jake back, the training standards get even better. They have been quite good, but we're always aiming to be better at what we do."
McQueen is currently plying his trade for Southern Districts in the NTFL, where he made the league's team of the year in the 2022/23 season.
He will return to Victoria in December as the Tigers begin their pre-season for the 2024 WFNL season.
