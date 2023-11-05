The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Jake McQueen is Nhill's senior coach for the 2024 WFNL season

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated November 6 2023 - 9:08am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Nhill Tigers will have a club junior at the helm of its senior football program in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.