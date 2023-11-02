The Horsham Flying Club members will be up up and away this Saturday, and they want you to join them, so if you have ever wanted to fly in a glider, now is your chance.
The Horsham Flying Club will conduct Air-Experience Flights at Horsham Aerodrome on Saturday, 4 November, and Sunday, 5 November.
Club President Michael Sudoldz, said the club decided to have a come-and-fly day so community members could view the Wimmera from the air and experience the joy of flight.
"We've had quite a few requests for flights, so we decided to conduct flights for the public , but we'll need people to book," Mr Sudoldz said.
Club members will be available at the Horsham Aerodrome from 10.30am to 4 pm on Saturday, November 4.
"At this stage, we are planning for Saturday only, but if there's enough interest, we'll consider continuing the flights on Sunday as well," Mr Sudoldz said.
Flights are to a launch height of 3000 feet or 914 meters in the club's Janus CM two-seat glider for around 30 minutes. The cost of the flights begins at $180.
Flights can be booked by contacting Peter Weissenfeld on 0419 137 129
