The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Remembrance Day will honour all who have served in all wars

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
November 9 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President of the Horsham sub-branch of the RSL File photo
President of the Horsham sub-branch of the RSL File photo

Remembrance Day on Saturday, November 11, 2023, marks the anniversary of the Armistice that ended the fighting with Germany in World War I. Services will be conducted throughout the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.