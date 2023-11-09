Remembrance Day on Saturday, November 11, 2023, marks the anniversary of the Armistice that ended the fighting with Germany in World War I. Services will be conducted throughout the region.
Every year at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, millions worldwide pause in silence to remember the sacrifices many have made so we can enjoy the life we live today.
Horsham RSL sub-branch president Don Priouet, every opportunity to honour those who served is important.
"The significance of this Remembrance Day is the Armistice signing on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month," he said.
The Theme for Remembrance Day 2023 is Service.
Physical, mental, or emotional injury or trauma; the absence of time with loved ones; or the pressures that come from serving, highlight why the Remembrance of service is so important.
The Horsham service at Sawyer Park Cenotaph and War Memorial will begin at 10.43 am with the welcome followed by the Remembrance Poem, wreath laying, the ode at 10.57 am, and the Last Post at 10.59 am.
A minute silence will be observed at 11 am, with the Reveille played by Jo Ellis at 11.02 am, wreath laying by the Mayor, followed by the French National Anthem, the Australian National Anthem, and closing at 11.15 am.
A family event hosted by the 128th Battalion will be held at 97 Baillie Street from 12 noon to 4 pm. It is a free event with demonstrations, music, food vans, and activities.
Warracknabeal: 10.30am wreath laying, followed by 11am service.
Hopetoun: 11am service at the RSL
Rupanyup: 10.30am service at the Avenue of Honour.
Minyip: 11am service at the town square.
Ararat: 11 am at the Cenotaph
Edenhope: 11am at Elizabeth Street
Dimboola: 10.45 am at the RSL
Nhill: 10.45am at the War Memorial
For more information on Remembrance Day, visit remembertoremember.com.au.
Remembrance Day began Initially to honour the fallen from the First World War.
An Armistice is an agreement between opposing sides in a war to stop fighting for a certain period. Those who saw action in WWI hoped it was the war to end all wars, but it wasn't.
This day was extended after the Second World War to focus on the nation's dead from both World Wars.
In 1980, it was widened once again to extend the remembrance to all who have suffered and died in conflict in the service of their country and all those who mourn them, and it has continued to remember all who have seen conflict.
'They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them.'
