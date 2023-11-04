It will be a "special day for a lot of people" when the Horsham community comes together to honour the 10th anniversary of Jedda Berry's passing from breast cancer.
Saturday, September 11, will see Ben Lakin, Will Robertson and Jarrod, Joel and Thomas Berry run the 'Marathon for Mum' from the 'Big Koala' in Dadswells Bridge with the finish at St Michael's (Coughlin Park).
"None of us have run a marathon before. It will be cool to all run it together and tick it off together," Lakin said.
"That's the whole point of wanting to do it, was to challenge ourselves and do something pretty special."
It was their childhoods in Horsham's Karingal Crescent that built the bond between them.
"For probably 10 years plus, we're all there just running the amuck. We had some good times and tough times too," Lakin said.
As a result of the years-long mateship, Lakin and Robertson had a close connection with the Berry Boys' mother, Jedda.
"As soon as you start talking about Jedda, you get a little bit emotional. She's not our biological mother, but pretty much," Lakin said
After a head shave on the fifth anniversary saw $60,000 raised for the Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA), the 'band of brothers' wanted this event to be one for the community.
"This time, it was about giving back to the community and giving them an event," said Troy Berry, the father of Jarrod, Joel and Thomas.
There has been an outpouring of support for the event, with several brands coming on board alongside helpers and volunteers for the day.
"No one has ever said no, everyone is actually coming forward and offering help rather than having to ask. It's pretty awesome to see that too," Lakin said.
There is also an online auction with several items, including match-worn and signed AFL guernseys from Jarrod, Thomas and Ben Hobbs, and a two-night 'Grampians Getaway'.
The proceeds of the auction are going directly to the BCNA.
The event begins at 11am, with members of the community invited to run the last three kilometres around Coughlin Park from about 11.30am.
"Hopefully a few kids, if not everyone [do the last three kilometres], even if they do the last 200 metres," Lakin said.
The community will be able to share stories throughout the afternoon before the evening shifts to the Exchange Hotel for a night of entertainment and giveaways.
