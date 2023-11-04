The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Marathon for Mum to finish in Horsham to raise funds for BCNA

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
November 4 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It will be a "special day for a lot of people" when the Horsham community comes together to honour the 10th anniversary of Jedda Berry's passing from breast cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.