The Horsham Regional Art Gallery (HRAG) has announced 'Worlds of Infinite Possibility', a survey of contemporary Australian figural sculpture, as its major exhibition for the 2023/24 summer.
Inspired by the Great Exhibitions of the nineteenth century, Worlds of Infinite Possibility brings six of the most talented and creative sculptors working in Australia today to Horsham.
Ceramicists Vipoo Srivilasa, Stephen Bird, Jenny Orchard, glass artists Tom Moore, Mark Eliott and cardboard sculptor Eliza-Jane Gilchrist contributed to the exhibition with HRAG curator, Nathan Schroeder saying the quality of talent involved is 'staggering'.
"I am beyond excited for the public to see Worlds of Infinite Possibility, each artist has imagined such an incredible world with their chosen materials," said Mr Schroeder.
"Each of the six worlds are incredibly detailed and amazing to look at, but they are also thought-provoking and speak on current issues such as the environment and the evolution of AI and technology."
Each artist brings their own unique perspective to the concept, resulting in the creation of six distinct, wonderful and fascinating sculptural Worlds ranging from the whimsical and magical through to dystopian.
Each World is impressive in appearance, but also contains a powerful message about the concept of 'Infinite Possibility'.
"My abstract sculptures are based on plant and seed forms and are made out of cardboard," said Ms Gilchrist.
"I work with cardboard to investigate our relationship with nature and to question what we value, I am creating a world where value is reversed, the ugly becomes beautiful and rubbish is transformed into abundant, fantastical forms."
In viewing the exhibition, visitors will have the pleasure of encountering a variety of weird and wonderful creatures in ceramic, porcelain, glass, metal and cardboard, that will be a joy to both young and old.
"It is very exciting to be able to be part of an exhibition with five of my contemporaries whose work I enjoy and admire so much," ceramicist Mr Srivilasa said.
Worlds of Infinite Possibility runs from Saturday 18 November to Sunday 18 February 2024.
