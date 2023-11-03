The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Contemporary figural sculpture Takes Centre Stage in Horsham

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated November 3 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham Regional Art Gallery (HRAG) has announced 'Worlds of Infinite Possibility', a survey of contemporary Australian figural sculpture, as its major exhibition for the 2023/24 summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.