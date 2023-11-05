East Point has confirmed a premiership midfielder will be back at Eastern Oval in 2024.
Mickitja Rotumah-Onus will line up for the East Point Kangaroos in the Ballarat Football Netball League after one-season with the Southern Mallee Giants.
During the 2023 season, Mickitja-Onus played 18 matches for a return of 11 goals.
He also featured in the best on nine occasions as the Giants made a grand final appearance.
He won East Point's best-and-fairest in the Roos' premiership-winning season and will be a game-changing recruit for the 2023 preliminary finalists.
The Roos released a statement welcoming the premiership player back to Eastern Oval.
"We proudly welcome back 'Micka' (Rotumah-Onus) and thank [him] for committing to the future of our club," the statement read.
"'Micka' is well known around the club having originally joined in 2014. Regarded as a fierce midfielder Micka is our 2018 Best and Fairest and two time Premiership Player having contributed hugely to the success of seasons 2018 and 2019 with a best on performance in the '19 flag.
"Spending season 2023 with the Southern Mallee Giants we are ecstatic to welcome Micka back to the club and are excited to see what success season 2024 will bring him."
