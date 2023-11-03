Christmas is coming, whether you like it or not

Ho, ho, hold on to your Santa hats because, believe it or not, it's never too early to plan for Christmas.
While some may argue that it's only November, and we're not even close to decking the halls, I beg to differ.
Shortly after digesting my fish and chips, I got my first text about Christmas.
My family, like many, is split across the country; some in South Australia, some in Melbourne and spattering in my old hometown of Portland.
So, deciding where Christmas is celebrated is essential.
Last year, my partner and I did the Christmas double, which involved three hours of driving, a fair degree of peer group pressure and way too much roast meat.
In other years, we have stayed at home, introducing a healthy dose of FOMO.
While we have 50-ish sleeps until the big fella arrives, some of us aren't ready to think about Christmas.
But we can't escape it.
There's office parties, family hangouts, themed soirees... Funny fact: parties are called shows in South Australia.
Embrace Christmas now, get ahead of the curve and beat the holiday rush.
No more last-minute shopping frenzies paired with buyer regret as you desperately search for that perfect gift.
Get festive now and spread out the joy across seven weeks. AFL Grand Final Day became more interesting when it was Grand Final Week.
Enjoy the build-up and surrender to the anticipation.
Starting early lets you relax later or have the free time to rise to the occasion when something goes awry.
Don't be a Grinch.
Get into the spirit, play carols, and plan for the most beautiful time of the year.
Future you will thank you for the stress-free and joyous holiday season that awaits.
Let the festivities begin!
