The white balls came out in HCA's A grade competition as teams took to the pitch for another round of one-dayers.
Horsham Saints hosted the Noradjuha Toolondo Bullants at Coughlin Park while the Horsham Tigers met the West Wimmera Warriors at City Oval.
Elsewhere, Laharum hosted Lubeck Murtoa and Homers hit the highway to take on Blackheath Dimboola.
The CWTA's pennant teams all met at Horsham Lawn Tennis club with Drung South taking the host team and St Michaels clashing with Central Park.
Coughlin Park Bowling Club also hosted action this weekend, taking on Horsham Golf in division one and two.
In other bowls action, Nhill put its unbeaten streak on the line against Goroke Edenhope, Kaniva took on Horsham City and Sunnyside met Dimboola.
