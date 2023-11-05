Emergency services have attended a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Baillie and Urquhart streets in Horsham on Monday, November 6.
The crash occurred shortly before 8.30am.
Police were in attendance and traffic was diverted around the scene.
Ambulance officers were in attendance.
Victoria Police have urged drivers to be vigilant.
They also urge drivers to be particularly careful on Monday and Tuesday this week as people take advantage of a long weekend and there is an increase of traffic on Victorian roads.
