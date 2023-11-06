Authorities are pleading with people to be responsible with fire this Melbourne Cup long-weekend, as Wimmera temperatures are set to stay in the mid 30s for the next five days.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a hot Melbourne Cup day in Horsham with a maximum of 33°C degrees, while Wednesday and Thursday will be 30°C. Things heap up again on Friday with a forecast of 35°C.
Owing to the heatwave, the CFA is warning people to be careful around barbecues when they entertain this long-weekend.
CFA Chief officer Jason Heffernan, in a statement, urged people to inspect their gas bottles for leaks before firing up the grill.
He said people should give the hose and regular connections a spray with soapy water, and inspect for bubbles, which will appear if there is a leak.
"If this happens, turn off the gas and correct or replace the connections, taking the time to do this could save your property and family's life," he said.
The CFA also advises people to ensure there is enough distance between flames and walls, fences, and flammable items.
For those looking to tidy their properties over the long weekend, the CFA advises they be aware of conditions and register their burn off with the Fire Permits Victoria website.
Campers have been told to check conditions before lighting outdoor fires.
It comes as Australia has experienced a devastating start to the bushfire season, with about 100 blazes across Queensland and New South Wales wreaking havoc for firefighters and residents.
There are also fires threatening homes south of Perth in Western Australia.
Volunteers from Ballarat have been travelling to Queensland to help fight fires, as 22 volunteers from the area arrived in Rockhampton on Sunday, November 5.
Three workers for a Victorian company died when their fire surveillance plane crashed in Queensland on Saturday November 4, 2023.
The plane, which was registered to Stawell company AGAIR, was conducting line scans and travelling from Toowoomba to Mount Isa when it crashed near Cloncurry.
"Three of our valued, and dearly loved staff were the only occupants of the aircraft, and there were no survivors," AGAIR chief executive Rob Boschen told AAP.
"We are utterly devastated, and our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families of our staff."
- With AAP
