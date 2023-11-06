Nhill maintains it lead against the competition, winning its fifth game in a row in the Wimmera Playing Area's Division 1 Weekend Pennant.
The top side defeated Goroke/Edenhope 14-2 (81-45), winning the first rink 22-17, but lost the next two 11-30 and 12-34
Horsham Golf sits a game behind Nhill in second place, despite winning 14-2 (71-63) against Coughlin Park.
Horsham Golf won the first rink 20-17, lost the second 19-29 and won the third 32-17.
MUST READ: fire warning ahead of long-weekend heatwave
Sunnyside defeated Dimboola at home 14-2 (78-58) to remain in third place.
The hosts won the first two rinks 31-17 and 26-13, but dropped the last 21-28.
In the closest match of the round, Kaniva won its first game of the season, taking down fourth-placed Horsham City 14-2 (69-63).
Playing at home, Kaniva dropped the rink 20-24, but won the remaining two 23-16 and 26-23.
This Saturday, Kaniva will look for its next win of the season as it hosts Coughlin Park.
Horsham Golf host the ladder-leaders Nhill.
Sunnyside travels to Horsham City, while Dimboola take on Goroke/Edenhope.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.