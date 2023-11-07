The staff at Horsham Kmart are getting ready to launch their Christmas Wishing tree for 2023.
For over 35 years, the Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal has provided an opportunity for the community to help bring cheer to those otherwise unable to provide a special day for their family.
The launch will be held on Thursday, November 16, at 11am at Horsham Kmart, and people are encouraged to donate if they can in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
"You can place a gift under the Wishing Tree at any Kmart Store, scan the GR code to donate, click the Wishing Tree logo at the checkout to add a little extra, drop your spare change at any collection box register, scan the QR code and set up your fundraising page and encourage others to contribute on your socials #wta23," said Kmart Wishing Tree Champion Suzanne Puls.
" Many Australian families have been struggling this year with rising living costs, renal increases, and interest rate increases and will need the support of the Wishing Tree to add some cheer to their Christmas this year."
Horsham's Kmart staff encourages you to help spread joy to families in need by supporting the Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal.
The Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal supports children, adults, seniors, and families who cannot afford gifts at Christmas and at a time beyond Christmas and is only made possible by the community's generosity and the Wishing Tree.
