The Pimpinio community is rallying together following the tragic loss of a teenager on the weekend.
The Pimpinio Football Netball Club is holding a community session on Tuesday, November 7, from 6pm, to honour clubman Trent DeZoete, 18, who passed away in Stawell on Saturday, November 4.
"We welcome anyone from the community far and wide to gather together for support," the club said in a statement on Facebook.
"There will be counselling support available for those who want to participate."
The Victoria Police's Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the fatal collision at the Stawell Motor Sport Club, where a car struck the teenager at about 4.20pm.
The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Wendouree man, was arrested and released pending further enquiries.
Police are working to establish the exact incident circumstances, and investigations remain ongoing.
Investigators are keen to speak to anyone who has footage of the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident and has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
