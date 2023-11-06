Horsham Primary School was transformed into a giant playground for all ages on Friday, November 3, for a fun-filled night for students, family, and friends.
The event, held on 298 Campus, was organized by the School Parents and Friends Association.
"There have been commitments and expenses for parents throughout the year, so we decided to hold a fun night with a lot of fun and little expense, to show our appreciation," president Felicity Williams said.
Small charges for the sausage sizzle and the face painting helped cover the out-of-pocket expenses, and the rest was free.
The school campus fun park of games included Skittles, drawing, duck netting, giant board games, mini-gold, surprise boxes of goodies, miniature goats to cuddle, and a movie night in the school gymnasium.
The school canteen provided movie night nibbles.
For those who wanted adventure, there were CFA, SES, and Army trucks to climb on and Police sirens to activate.
Some students lined up to be fingerprinted by the police officers on duty.
"We have about 500 students enrolled," Ms Williams said, "And I think most of them are here with their families."
"We are so pleased that the school community has supported this event and have come out to enjoy it."
All games were popular, especially the pin the bow or moe on the principal and assistant principal's faces.
The sausage sizzle was popular, with 250 sold in the first hour, and a quick trip to the supermarkets by Ms Williams for another 250 to keep the hungry crowd satisfied.
Coffee and tea were available for the adults, and the night was a huge success.
