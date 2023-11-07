Central Wimmera Tennis Association action returned after the bye, as all four pennant squads converged on the Horsham Lawn Tennis Club.
After dealing with strong winds in round three, teams faced warm conditions on Saturday, November 4.
The heat did not slow down Horsham Lawn, as the ladder leaders had a commanding 12-0 (96-33) victory over Drung South.
Playing in his first pennant matches for the season, Patrick Hall stood out for Lawn as he only dropped four games across three rubbers'.
Hall defeated Tyge Nelson (8-0) in his singles rubber before he claimed doubles victories alongside Lachlan Punchard and Graeme Wood.
Cherie Wood also impressed, as she surrendered only six games in three rubbers.
In the other tie, St Michaels jumped into second on the ladder after a 7-5 (79-63) win over Central Park.
For the third consecutive round, Steve Schultz did not taste defeat.
Schultz had doubles wins alongside Peter Hayes and Nick Robertson before a (8-0) victory over Reece Harman.
Tara McIntyre won all three of her rubbers for Central Park.
McIntyre tasted doubles wins alongside young gun Adele Joseph and Blair Penrose and a tight (8-6) singles win over Mia Rees.
Horsham Lawn Lawn will host St Michaels in a top-of-the-table clash in round five, as Drung South faces Central Park.
Natimuk and Kalkee have maintained their unbeaten starts to the season.
Kalkee had a 9-5 (92-78) win over Central Park, whilst Natimuk swept aside Drung South 11-3 (94-59)
In other matches, Haven claimed a win over Homers, and Horsham Lawn O'Connor edged out Horsham Lawn Gillespie.
Brimpaen had the bye.
Central Park has continued its dominant start to the 2023/24 season with a 9-3 (80-61) win over Horsham Lawn Bardell.
Bardell's defeat, combined with Horsham Lawn McGennisken's 7-5 (77-58) victory over St Michaels, see the two sides enter round five with the same record.
Drung South accounted for Haven 9-3 (83-72) to close out round four.
St Michaels and Natimuk both recorded dominant B Special wins.
At Horsham Lawn, St Michaels claimed a 51-1 (94-34) win.
The match at Haven saw Natimuk claim a 15-1 (93-19) victory.
Laharum edged out Central Park 9-7 (70-61) to hand them its first loss of the season.
