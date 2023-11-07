The Safe Seats, Safe Kids campaign is a reminder to check safety restraints or have new ones fitted to your vehicle to make sure the fittings are secure or fit new ones if needed.
If cost is a concern, Horsham Neighborhood House is offering the service free of charge to ensure everyone in your car is traveling safely.
"We still have a few spots available, and bookings can be made online at hello@horshamnh.com.au." Manager Horsham Neighbourhood House Charlie Helyar said. "And it's free."
Fittings will be done at the Horsham Neighborhood House at 13-15 Robin St Horsham Victoria on November 17 between 12 noon and 4 pm.
Kidsafe, the Victorian Government, and Neighborhood Houses sponsor the service, and it is free.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.