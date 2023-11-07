Many Victorians are traveling home from a long weekend today, Tuesday, November 7, and Police urge drivers to take extra care; there'll be increased road traffic.
As they issue these timely warnings, Northern Grampians Highway Patrol officers said they were shocked when they spotted a Toyota Land Cruiser doing 31km/h over the limit in Ledcourt last week.
Police detected the driver's speed while travelling on the Western Highway at midday.
The car was intercepted, with an infringement notice issued for $529.
The driver, a 35-year-old Glen Iris man, received a three-month suspension on his Probationary Driving Licence.
