Blackheath Dimboola were left ruing several missed opportunities in the field on Saturday, November 4, while Homer's combined for two monster partnerships that kept their opponents toiling in the hot sun for an agonising first innings.
Opening batsmen, Patrick Mills and Luke Deutscher posted 173-runs before a Homers' wicket fell at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Blackheath Dimboola captain, Sam Leith, took the catch off of Jake McLean's bowling to remove Deutscher for 80, but Mills was unfazed.
He and Logan Millar put on an unbeaten 184-run second wicket stand to end the innings at 1/357, with centuries to both of them.
Homers' bowler, Jazz Hopper, was the star player in dismantling Blackheath Dimboola's middle order.
He took 5 for 19, while six batsmen fell for two runs or less and Homers won by 251.
A respectable first innings total of 229 was well defended by Laharum.
The Demon's top three all managed good starts but saw there wickets fall before they hit 30.
Ben Peucker and Harrison Hoffman combined for a 93-run partnership before the former lost his wicket for 82.
Laharum's bowlers shared the spoils of Lubeck Murtoa's response as the Mudlarks struggled to pull strong partnerships together.
Jackson Hoffman and Max Bunworth each took three wickets while Joshua Mahoney, Connor Cowan and Jude Borlase also claimed rewards.
Lubeck Murtoa ended its innings all out for 155, and 74 runs short of the target.
The Noradjuha Toolondo Bullants claimed a seven-wicket win in its round three clash with Horsham Saints.
Saint's number three batsmen, Dezi Carter, was brought to the crease early but stuck around for the long haul, scoring 40 off 115 balls.
Carter struggled to find partners though as Rod Kirkwood and Alan Dube were out in their 20s.
Heath Lang proved lethal for the Bullants, taking three wickets.
Matthew Combe top-scored for the with 57 not out, while supported by Justtin Combe and Jamie Byrne.
Brock Hamerston starred in the field for the Saints, he claimed the wickets of both openers and took the catch that dismissed Byrne.
Nathan Alexander hit his second century of the season when his West Wimmera Warriors took on Horsham Tigers, while Bradley Alexander, Jeremy Weeks and Mitchell Dahlenburg all scored in the 40s.
Jake Durdin and Prabath Bandara cleaned up the West Wimmera's tail in the later overs, each finishing with three wickets.
Ending up all out, West Wimmera set a total of 286 for Tigers to chase.
The Tigers response started well with Angus Adams reaching his 40s and Levi Mock falling for 39, but the side fell short of its target.
Nathan Alexander and Liam Preston were the Warriors damaging bowlers, taking two wickets each.
B grade teams played day two of their round three contests on Saturday, November 4.
Off the back of Hopper's day one double ton, Homers was determined to defend its mammoth total.
West Wimmera's Ashley Dickinson (33), James Crowhurst (44), and Frazer Driscoll (39) all managed respectable totals.
But, at innings end, West Wimmera were all out for 182, 157 runs short of the target.
Taking on Colts, Quantong returned to the pitch at 5/30, and the side's top order struggles continued.
No one in Quantong's top-seven reached double figure, although a 63-run eighth-wicket partnership brought the side right into the fight.
But, when the final wicket fell, Colts were still ahead by 15 runs.
Defending 323, Panthers continued its dominance as it took to the field.
Scott McCurdy took four wickets, while Jarvis Mitchell took three.
With Horsham all out for 102, Panthers sought victory outright, but a sterner middle order saw the Tigers hold out.
Colts scored 200 against Horsham Saints in round three of the HCA's C grade competition.
Drew Carmody and Dean Arnott both retired after passing 50, and Austin Simpson lost his wicket for 41.
Archie Sostheim scored 61 in the Saints response but struggled to build partnerships through the middle order.
Horsham Saints feel 38 runs short of their target.
Laharum's Brodie Foster achieved the grade's top score for the weekend, scoring 83 against Blackheath Dimboola.
Logan Krelle and Judd Spokes got into the 30s for Blackheath Dimboola while Laharum's Josh Hutchison and Ashley Marra each took three wickets.
Laharum reached their target in 16 overs with eight wickets to spare.
There were 50s for Lubeck Murtoa's Cameron Newell and Matthew Friedlieb when the Mudlarks met the Horsham Tigers.
Darcy Schultz made light work of the Tigers response, taking four wickets, earning victory for the Mudlarks by 130 runs.
