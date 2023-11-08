Summer arrived right in time for the Wimmera Districts "Jimmy Bates Memorial" four Person Ambrose held at Horsham Golf Course, hosted in 2023 by Horsham Golf Course on Sunday, November 5.
There were 32 teams each made up of four golfers competing in the event that each year honours the legacy of Jimmy Bates.
Bates died while attending the inaugural event in 2006 that was organised while he fought serious illness.
All proceeds from the day, after costs are deducted, go towards promoting & supporting Junior Golf in the Wimmera.
A team made up of George Walker, Corey Williams, Shayne Williams and Daniel Richardson won the event, with a score of 52.5.
Michael Millar, Glen Treverton, Dehne Charry and Shaun Roberts came runners-up with a score of 53.37.
The scratch Winners were Michael Bates, Matthew Dunlop, Josh Dossett and Heath Jaensch.
And scratch Runners-up were Matt Jakobi, Brent McIntyre, Andrew Bethune and Trevor Polkinghorne.
Damien Boddi won the longest drive for the men's competition, while Robyn Watt won for the ladies.
The Putting Comp was won by Andrew Bethune, who received a prize donated by Latus Jewellers.
