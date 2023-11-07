Nationwide Optus outage leaves Horsham customers offline

Australia's second-largest telecommunications provider Optus has been hit by a nationwide outage, with its mobile phone and internet services down for millions of customers and businesses.
Horsham was not exempt from the outage, with several businesses reporting limited or lost services on Wednesday, November 8.
The Horsham Special School, Horsham Off Road, coffee and ice cream bar Una Sosta and even The Wimmera Mail-Times' parent company Australian Community Media are affected by the "deep and significant" network problem.
Services relying on Optus are also suffering network issues including Aussie Broadband, Dodo and Amaysim.
Across Victoria, reports of affected customers are echoed across the ACM network.
Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowlands said she was yet to receive an update from Optus but it appeared to be a "deep and significant" network problem.
"I can't speculate at this time about whether or not this is something to do with some sort of cyber hack," she told 2GB Radio on November 8.
"All I do know is that it is impacting on Australians, that customers do want to know what is going on.
"I would urge Optus to get that information out through any channels that are possible and to do that as a priority."
"Connectivity is essential for Australian consumers and businesses. The impacts of this outage are concerning and has left many Australians feeling anxious," she posted to X on November 8.
"The Government has sought further information from Optus about this development & when they expect services will be restored."
With Australian Associated Press
