The Wimmera Mail-Times Sales Team hosted an interactive presentation for existing clients and new business owners on October 19 at Westside Horsham.
The Australian Community Media Roadshow focused on increasing brand awareness around the media's changing face and the business community's advantages.
The WMT celebrates 150 years as the trusted voice in print this year.
"We still produce three weekly WMT print editions, plus the Ararat Advertiser and Stawell Times each Friday.
Our distribution shows print is still a popular news-sharing platform even though we see a growing trend in technology.
"We want to thank everyone who came and showed interest in growing their business through the solutions WMT can offer," Sales Manager Clint King said. "It was an opportunity to showcase our product range that has kept pace with changing trends.
"Our team had the opportunity to engage with attendees and to share the extent of our reach through our multi-media platforms.
ACM Roadshow for business owners held in Horsham during October 2023. Picture Clink King
"But we have grown with that change and developed many more layers since we launched the first WMT, providing a layering of engagement with our readers, subscribers, and your clients.
"In addition to print advertising, we offer targeted digital advertising across the Google display network, social media, and phone apps; we also provide audio and digital display advertising in 'Spotify.
"Spotify is a digital music, podcast, and video service that gives you access to millions of songs and other content from creators worldwide.
"With the rise of video streaming, we offer advertising across dozens of streaming services. If you need to place your message in front of a specific demographic, we can help you do this.
Industry Professionals came from the Philippines, Queensland, and Sydney to showcase various industry elements, which the team and guests found very valuable.
"A constant stream of people attended the presentation, and we were very pleased with the positive feedback," he said.
"Horsham business owners showed great interest and were keen to learn more about our multi-media opportunities for their businesses. Others travelled up to 200 kilometers to attend the event.
Mr King said it was an opportunity to be face to face with business owners, hear about their challenges, and how they see the future of advertising benefitting them.
The Roadshow has travelled to all major Australian Community Media areas.
For more information, please call Clint King on 0419 366 928.
