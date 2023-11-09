The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Horsham, Warracknabeal and Dimboola will co-host basketball tournament

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
November 9 2023 - 3:00pm
Country basketball's emerging talent will descend on Horsham for the Intersport Horsham Junior Classic from November 10 to 12.

