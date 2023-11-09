Country basketball's emerging talent will descend on Horsham for the Intersport Horsham Junior Classic from November 10 to 12.
Approximately 90 teams will take to courts around Horsham, with Warracknabeal and Dimboola co-hosting the tournament.
"We all went to Hamilton, and some went to Warrnambool a few weekends ago [28-29 October]. And now we've got our own tournament, which is always massive," said Horsham Amateur Basketball (HABA) president Matt Grace.
The Hornets will have 15 teams competing across the weekend, with play commencing on Friday evening (November 10).
"The kids love playing in their home tournament, getting around and watching everyone play. And hopefully winning their home tournament," Grace said.
"Just showcasing our talent and the kids. We do have some pretty high-level kids coming through. They've gone onto rep things already so far this year. It's an exciting time for all the kids."
Two teams that Grace says to keep an eye on are the under-16 girls and the under-18 boys, whilst he will be taking the clipboard of the under 16-boys.
"I think the 18 boys will be very, very strong. They've got Levi Munyard and Micah Livingston," Grace said.
Livingston will be available for the whole tournament, whilst Munyard will have representative commitments on Sunday [November 12].
"He's [Livingston] is a massive inclusion for them."
The Simon Dandy-coached squad will look to continue its strong form after making the grand final at the Hamilton tournament.
"We're going to be coming up against very similar teams that we did then [in Hamilton]. So I would be very surprised if we didn't compete very well in all age groups."
