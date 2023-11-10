Teacher shortages have affected schools across the state to such an extent the Victorian Government responded with a range of workforce investments in recent months to support teacher attraction and retention, especially in rural and regional areas.
Minyip Primary School, in the small rural Victorian town of about 600 people, has experienced challenges filling teacher vacancies, but that could be a thing of the past if current interviews successfully secure a new teacher.
A spokesperson for the Department of Education said, "Minyip Primary School has received several applications to fill the current vacancy and will begin interviewing candidates in the coming weeks."
The school has 40 students who share two classrooms.
The Victorian Government announced workforce investments in September 2023 to further support teacher attraction and retention.
The announcement included 229 million dollars shared across new scholarships and new employment-based teaching degree programs.
It targeted financial incentives to attract teachers to hard-to-staff roles in rural and regional areas with career start initiatives in mentoring and support for early career teachers.
In addition, the State Budget included more than 70 million dollars in support for teachers in rural and regional placements, attracting registered but not working teachers back into the workforce, job-sharing arrangements, recruitment programs, and stronger partnerships between Universities and schools.
The announcement also included funding to attract more First Nations people into the school workforce
The Victorian Institute of Teaching reported the total number of registered teachers for all sectors increased by 8000 in the past three years.
