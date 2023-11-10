The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Teacher recruitment underway at Minyip Primary

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 10 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minyip Primary School has attracted several candidates interested in the vacant teacher position. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Minyip Primary School has attracted several candidates interested in the vacant teacher position. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Teacher shortages have affected schools across the state to such an extent the Victorian Government responded with a range of workforce investments in recent months to support teacher attraction and retention, especially in rural and regional areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.