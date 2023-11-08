The Horsham Hornets have returned from South Australia after a successful round five of the CBL South West competition.
From its four matches, the Hornets recorded three wins.
Scott Benbow's side defeated the 2022/23 champions Mount Gambier 86-80 before a 96-78 v win over Millicent.
Bec McIntyre's Lady Hornets were edged 73-69 by Mount Gambier before rebounding with a 68-59 victory over Millicent.
It was another even spread of scorers for the Hornets, with Austin McKenzie (22 points) one of four players with over 10 points.
Despite not having Damien Skurrie or Jake Hobbs at their disposal, the match saw Matthew Brown play his first game of the season after an ongoing knee injury and finished with nine points.
"He really started to work his way into the game later on [against Mount Gambier], and then on Sunday he had 13. So, his first two games were exceptional," Benbow said.
The scoring continued on November 5, with the Hornets coming from five points down at quarter-time in the 18-point win.
McKenzie top-scored with 27 points as Mitch Martin (16) and Cody Bryan (21) played important roles.
"Aussie [McKenzie] was strong, Mitch Martin had a very big game on Sunday too, he started finding his range again with his shots," Benbow said.
"Cody Bryan once again, was exceptional defensively. He always takes the best player and makes it pretty hard for them,"
The Hornets will finish what will be a busy November 11, with Horsham co-hosting the 'Intersport Horsham Junior Classic.'
Benbow's side expects a large turnout for the clash against Hamilton, who they last played on October 22.
"Our home games on the tournament are always full with 300-350 people watching us, which our guys absolutely love being in front of the home crowd," Benbow said.
Expect the Hornets to pay extra attention to Josh Miller around the three-point arc.
Lady Hornets coach Bec McIntyre was 'really pleased' with her team's effort against the Lakers, especially with only one rotation to play with.
"There were times when we were down by 10 or 15 points, and they clawed back. We ended up putting on a really great last quarter and nearly won the game," McIntyre said.
Emalie Iredell top-scored with 24 points against Mount Gambier.
The Hornets had a full complement against Millicent, who had all four coming into the clash, a team McIntyre believes will be a top contender come season's end.
Both Tamara Ludekens and Aleece Beddison made their CBL debuts, and it did not take long for them to make an impact.
"The opening play, she [Ludekens] came off a screen at the top of the key. She did a shot fake and then shot a floater, and everyone just was like, wow. So it was it was awesome to have her," McIntyre said.
"She brought just a really amazing style of basketball. She's quite fast, strong, and she's not afraid to go at it."
Not only did the inclusions of Ludekens and Beddison add another dimension to the Hornets, but it also freed up other players on the floor.
Liv Jones-Story shifted to the shooting guard, where she was one of four players that recorded double-digit points.
"She [Jones-Story] shot nearly 20 points and had, I think probably her best game of the season, just because she is really that shooting guard," McIntyre said.
"She's got such a massively high IQ that she can create like no one else. So allowing her to play her more natural game is going to be a continued asset for us."
The Lady Hornets have the bye in round six before being back on the road against Portland (November 18) and Warrnambool (November 19).
