The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Blackheath Dimboola's Albert Schorback plays both junior and senior cricket

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
November 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Each week, the Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.