Each week, the Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes across the region.
This week, the Mail-Times had a chat with Blackheath Dimboola Cricket Club's Albert Schorback.
At only 13 years old, Schorback spends his Saturday morning's playing juniors, before turning to the senior grades in the afternoon.
Who got you into playing cricket?
My Dad Nathan got me into the game about five years ago.
What do you enjoy about the the game?
I just love team sports, batting and bowling. I just love cricket in general.
Who is someone you idolised growing up?
Definitely Steve Smith. I love the way he bats.
Do you have change the way you play between juniors and seniors?
I just try and play my natural game in juniors. With seniors I try and have as much fun with my teammates as possible.
With my batting in the seniors I have to be more of the pitched up ones. There are more consistent bowlers compared to the juniors.
What is the highlight of you cricket career so far?
Playing with my Dad and sisters [Isobelle and Lilly], it's pretty special and something we'll be able to look back on years from now.
Do you have a goal for this season?
Just try not to get out and try to makes as many runs as I can.
Is there a piece of advice that has stuck with your so far?
To take my time when I'm batting. All bowlers are going to bowl some bad balls. So just play out the good ones, and wait for the loose deliveries.
It was been a strong start to the 2023/24 campaign for Schorback.
He managed 15 in the first innings in the A Grade fixture against Noradjuha Toolondo in round two.
Before he took the wicket-keeping gloves against Homers in the one-day match at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
