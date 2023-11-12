Each week, the Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes across the region.
This week, the Mail-Times had a chat Horsham Hornet centre Matthew Brown.
Brown recently returned from a knee injury for the Hornets' CBL road trip to South Australia.
"I'm just trying to get back on the court sort after coming off an injury. So I'm looking at quite looking forward to playing over in SA against Millicent and Mount Gambier in our next match up," Brown said before the round.
Read more: Athletes make the most of warm weather
Who got you started with basketball?
Definitely my Dad, probably from primary school right from the start. He got a basketball in my hand. Dad was a basketballer, so he pretty much paved the path for me.
Growing up, who did you like watching?
DeAndre Jordan was definitely one. A big, athletic centre. I got really excited and wanted to play like him.
Nowadays you look at the big centres in the NBA Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid and two that stand out to me.
Who are some of the players that has had an impact on you at the Hornets?
A couple retirees last year. Tim Wade and Jordy Burke were really good last year for me. Both of them being bigger bodies pushed me around at training and everything.
Skuzz [Damien Skurrie] and Hobbsy [Jake Hobbs] they're still playing and push you to your limits, and that makes you be better a player.
What strengths do you bring on the court?
I just try and crash rebound and be a big presence, set big screens and do the team thing. Score when I can here and there and get back and play good defence and be nice and loud.
Hornets CBL men's coach Scott Benbow credited Brown, after his return to the court against Mount Gambier and Millicent.
"He [Brown] really started to work his way into the game later on [against Mount Gambier], and then on Sunday he had 13 [points]," Benbow said.
"His first two games were exceptional."
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.