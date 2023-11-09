The HDFNL will have a new look in 2024 following the release of its fixture on Thursday, November 9.
The league will return to an 18-round regular season on Saturday, April 13, with clubs to play 16 matches and two club-designated byes.
The club-designated byes stem from the amalgamation of the Jeparit Rainbow Storm and the Southern Mallee Giants, with the merged club set to play in the WFNL in 2024.
"They all get to play eight home games. That was our main priority to give clubs equal home games if possible," said HDFNL president Rosemary Langley.
"It gives clubs a bit more of a chance to play each other twice, but there's four [clubs] that you won't play twice."
Round one will see the reigning senior premiers Harrow Balmoral return to the site of their grand final triumph to face Noradjuha Quantong.
The Southern Roos will unfurl its flag in round three when it hosts Edenhope Apsley.
Round three will also see Noradjuha Quantong and Natimuk United contest the Arapiles Cup on Saturday, April 27.
In round 8, Laharum will host the Rams to honour Reconciliation Week.
Between rounds eight and nine, a league bye for the King's Birthday long weekend will occur.
The regular season will finish on August 17, with a four-week finals series to commence on August 24
The 2024 HDFNL grand final will be held on Saturday, September 14.
