Horsham has once again been selected to host the CBL South West grand finals.
This comes after Basketball Victoria announced the venues across the four conferences on Thursday, November 9.
CBL league manager Matt Royal was delighted to reveal the successful venues.
"I'd like to congratulate Pakenham, Shepparton, Melton & Horsham for successfully tendering to host our CBL23 Grand Finals. Each venue has its own unique charm, great facilities and vibrant atmosphere for a memorable experience for everyone attending," Royal said.
"It's going to be a thrilling Saturday night of hoops and the competition is so close and competitive this season. I can already feel the excitement building up, and I am sure all venues will be packed with sell-out crowds."
Read more: Hornets return from successful CBL road trip
The Hornets will be hoping that history will repeat itself in front of a home crowd.
When the club last held the grand finals in the 2021/22 season, the Hornets' men defeated Portland 87-80.
The 2023/24 CBL South West grand finals will be held at the Horsham Basketball Stadium on Saturday, February 10, 2024.
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.