Renowned for its breathtaking landscape, the Grampians is a destination for people looking to enjoy some beautiful scenery as they jaunt away from there every day life to enjoy a break in nature.
But one man is finding a unique perspective on the regions stunning views, lit by the shine of the moon, the stars of the milky way ... and his small lighting setup.
Peter Morris, a doctor from Mornington, said he has had an interest in astrophotography for several years.
"It just gives me a bit of a different perspective on the world and a few things that a lot of us don't really see at night," he said.
"I try to take photos that make people look at the Milky Way and just go 'well, I didn't know that that was up there' and it's up there every night.
"I just find it very relaxing."
On Sunday, November 5, Mr Morris was in Balmoral, camping with friends when he decided to take them to look at the stars.
"I just wanted to take them up to have a look at some of the stars, and it happened to coincide with the Aurora flaring up and we were able to see it a little bit," Mr Morris said.
When looking for a place to shoot, Mr Morris said he looks for nice backdrops and beautiful views.
"A lot of the stuff in the Grampians is really nice," he said.
"Anywhere that I happen to go through, which I think might be nice during the day, I sort of have a look and see whether I might be able to get a spot with Milky Way as a backdrop.
"I'm not scared to do a four or five hour drive to shoot some photos."
Mr Morris also spoke about how he achieves his breathtaking images.
"Just getting a nice dark sky where you can see clearly and there's nice sort of flat landscape is generally helpful," he said.
"Then getting a camera that can do a longer exposure just allows you to see more stars, and you can basically do it from anywhere where you're away from bright lights and city lights and all those sorts of things."
