Ratepayers will foot an unnecessary bill after vandals caused more than $15,000 in damages to newly renovated public toilets at the Horsham Botanic Gardens.
The Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline said the offenders had used large rocks to completely smash three toilet bowls and an electric hand dryer on Wednesday, November 8.
A defibrillator was also pulled from the toilet block wall and found in the gardens.
The following night, three more toilet bowls were smashed.
"It is extremely disappointing to see that there are people in our community who have little regard for community assets, wilfully damaging and defacing property and assets resulting in cost and added expense to ratepayers," the mayor said.
"This behaviour not only costs the community in repairs but also impacts our families and children through the temporary loss of use of the facilities.
"It will also damage our reputation in the eyes of tourists who are visiting our Botanic Gardens, where the amenities will be unavailable until repairs are made.
"The ongoing vandalism of public infrastructure is costing our ratepayers more and more every year. It needs to stop."
The council has formally reported this damage to Horsham Police.
Anyone who can assist with the investigation should call 5382 9200.
"We need your assistance to apprehend the perpetrators of these malicious acts so that we can hopefully put an end to any further incidents," Cr Gulline said.
"Vandalism is an issue everywhere, but that does not mean that we should accept it here in our city."
The council is committed to rolling out more CCTV to secure evidence and pursue the culprits on behalf of the community, including the Horsham Skate Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.