Hello? Hello? Is there anybody out there? Where is everyone? Is it me that's lost? Is it only me, or are there others out there completely cut off from their lives too?
With my husband away on the header in wilder parts, my mobile telephone has been talking me back to sleep each night while I listen to lectures, global news and updates in the early hours.
But on Wednesday morning at around 4.30am, I was suddenly cut adrift - blank screens everywhere and no calming details to slip away with. Shipwrecked.
I was stranded with no list of sermons to scroll through and select from.
I had wandered into the world wide web, got well and truly stuck and then found myself trapped, disconnected and alone.
Abandoned and isolated.
Unable to sleep, I quietly wrote lists in the kitchen. After six I decided on a little radio for company. Swiping to the Vision app, I was again met with silence. Should have replaced the clock radio.
Forced to turn to breakfast television for company, the news report confirmed that the rest of the world was still out there, but that Optus internet was down.
This meant my whole family was out of touch.
As the realisation dawned, I comprehended my inability to check emails and use my laptop to complete work online, as I usually do at the kitchen bench before leaving home.
I couldn't wait to get to my office to find out if the whole school was down - thank goodness we weren't.
I left strict instructions with my seventeen-year-old to be ready by noon for exam pick-up. My usual reminders and 'I'm on my way' warnings via text would not be an option.
There was utter silence on the family group chat - no jokes, notes or funny photos. My two girls in Melbourne would be struggling to live offline, if they weren't sleeping off the silence altogether.
No checking in with hubby.
Obviously, I've been aware of my slide into device dependence. I got there long after I abandoned by efforts to save my girls. We all happily let our devices rule our lives like little tyrants now.
High time I focussed on the 'still small voice' of someone much more important than my mobile.
