It was another busy day at sporting grounds across the Wimmera, and when the wind stayed down, it was a glorious day for sport.
With just over a month to the break, competitions cannot be won, but certainly lost.
The HCA remained in one-day mode for the second straight week as Homers battled West Wimmera at Sunnyside Recreation Reserve.
Elsewhere, Lubeck Murtoa took on Horsham Tigers, Noradjuha Toolondo hosted Laharum at City Oval and Blackheath Dimboola faced Horsham Saints.
It was a top-of-the-table clash in the Central Wimmera Tennis Association pennant, as Horsham Lawn hosted St Michaels, whilst Central Park welcomed Drung South.
At the Horsham City Bowling Club, the home side faced Sunnyside in the division one weekend pennant.
In other matches, Coughlin Parked faced a long drive to Kaniva, Dimboola played Goroke/Edenhope and Horsham Golf welcomed Nhill.
